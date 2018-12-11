10 Things Guitarists Should Know About Their Guitar

Whether you’re new to guitar or not, there’s probably something about the instrument you don’t know or fully understand.

This video should provide you with the information you need. Guitar instructor Darrell Braun provides some blinding insight into the guitar’s many features and the technical issues that commonly affect it.

This video, Darrell says, “is geared toward the newer player, but if you’ve been playing for a while, hopefully some of these tips and tricks will be helpful for you as well.”

Clocking in at just over 17 minutes, this tutorial covers a wide range of topics, including:

• How to lock in your strings even if you don’t have locking tuners;

• Fixing tuning issues;

• Choosing body styles to meet your tone desires;

• Types of bridges and trem systems;

... and much more.