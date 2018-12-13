Trending

10 Ways to Start a Blues Guitar Solo

10 paths to follow when it's your turn to solo at the weekly blues jam.

Here's another handy lesson video from Texas Blues Alley, the people who brought you How to Be a Jerk Guitarist in 10 Easy Steps, How and Why to Set the Action on a Strat for Blues and How to Play Stevie Ray Vaughan's Multi-String "Texas Flood" Bends.

This one, titled "10 Ways to Start a Blues Solo," offers you 10 paths to follow when it's your turn to solo at the weekly blues jam.

Anthony from TXBA, who plays a bit like Stevie Ray Vaughan (and therefore offers several tasty SRV-style licks), offers a host of great ideas, including the first one, which sounds like a lick Eric Clapton used to slip into his live performances of "Worried Life Blues" back in the day (not to mention his 1994 version of "Five Long Years"), and a few that are clearly inspired by the late Albert King.

