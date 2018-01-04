A Simple, Efficient Blues Picking Drill

Texas Blues Alley—the author of favorites such as "How to Play Stevie Ray Vaughan's Multi-String 'Texas Flood' Bends," "How to Use Open Strings for Blues" and "10 Ways to Start a Blues Guitar Solo"—recently posted a new lesson.

The video teaches viewers a simple, but efficient blues picking drill that can be used by players of any skill level.

Players can slow the drill down (or speed it up) to match their picking skill level, and they can also move it up and down the fretboard where the string spacing is different.

You can check out the drill for yourself above.

For more about Texas Blues Alley, visit texasbluesalley.com.