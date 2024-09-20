The acoustic guitar is one of the world’s most versatile instruments – and these licks prove it can handle anything from folk to metal

By
( )
Contributions from
published

Become an acoustic polymath and be comfortable in any musical company with this lesson in styles spanning boygenius to Genesis

A close up of the body on a Art &amp; Lutherie Roadhouse Tennessee Red acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Future)

Whatever style of acoustic guitar you most want to play, it’s worth dipping a toe into as many genres as you can. Most genres have a handful of defining signature sounds.

By getting those signatures under your fingers, you can seem like an acoustic Jedi, capable of anything. Or you can transport those sounds back into your usual genre to create new ideas.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jon Bishop
Jon Bishop

Jon Bishop is a UK-based guitarist and freelance musician, and a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar. He's a graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford and is touring and recording guitarist for British rock 'n' roll royalty Shakin’ Stevens.

With contributions from