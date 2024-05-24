Americana is where country, blues, folk and bluegrass collide – and players like Steve Earle, Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams are masters of the craft

By
( )
published

Expand your fingerpicking skills and master the techniques used by Americana greats in this in-depth lesson

Steve Earle, Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams
(Image credit: Clayton Call / Erika Goldring / Tim Hall / Getty Images)

Americana is a century-old musical melting pot where country, blues, folk and bluegrass collide. Originally this music would have been performed on banjos, fiddles and mandolins with guitars arriving later. 

The earliest known guitarists in this style would have been the country music pioneers like Hank Williams and mandolin genius Bill Monroe. Americana came into its own via artists like Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Elizabeth Cotton and The Carter Family, blending country, blues and folk to create the genre’s blueprint sound, before superstars like Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash made it their own. 

Stuart Ryan
Stuart Ryan

Stuart Ryan is best known for his acoustic guitar playing, from Celtic fingerpicking and traditional folk to modern percussive phrasing and fresh interpretations of popular pieces. He has released several solo albums, written pieces for UK examination boards and created nine tutorial books ranging from acoustic guitar arrangements to Americana styles.