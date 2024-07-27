Cotten picking, ‘picking and flicking’, open tunings, Travis picking and banjo techniques on guitar – learning Americana guitar styles opens up a whole new world for your acoustic playing

By
( )
published

From Maybelle Carter’s famous ‘pick and flick’ approach to Pete Seeger’s banjo-style techniques – it’s all here in a lesson that will make you a more rounded player

Chet Atkins onstage in 1993 playing his Gibson Country Gentleman
(Image credit: David Redfern/Redferns)

In this lesson, we’ll look at the folk-blues fingerpicking style of Elizabeth Cotten, and revisit Maybelle Carter’s famous ‘pick and flick’ approach.

You’ll discover how folk legend Pete Seeger translated banjo techniques to the guitar, and then learn how the great Chet Atkins built on the Travis picking style to make it his own.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Stuart Ryan
Stuart Ryan

Stuart Ryan is best known for his acoustic guitar playing, from Celtic fingerpicking and traditional folk to modern percussive phrasing and fresh interpretations of popular pieces. He has released several solo albums, written pieces for UK examination boards and created nine tutorial books ranging from acoustic guitar arrangements to Americana styles.