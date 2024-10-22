His devastating riffs almost single-handedly invented djent, and his Allan Holdsworth-inspired solos blew an entire generation of guitarists’ minds: how Meshuggah’s Fredrick Thordendal changed the face of metal

Tuition
By
( )
published

One of the most influential guitar players of his generation, Thordendal’s low-end, rhythmically complex assaults have changed the shape and sound of metal

Fredrik Thordendal of Meshuggah shreds on his Ibanez custom 8-string, his face obscured by his hair
(Image credit: Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic)

Born in 1970 in Umeå Sweden, Fredrik Thordendal formed Metallien, the band that would become Meshuggah in 1985.

Initially influenced by Metallica, the band evolved its sound by experimenting with rhythmic phrasing, incorporating concepts similar to King Crimson and Tool to create a a brand of progressive metal riffing which later became synonymous with the word ‘djent’.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Charlie Griffiths
Charlie Griffiths

Charlie Griffiths plays guitar in acclaimed prog-metal outfit Haken, and has a wealth of experience handling corporate and session gigs for genres as diverse as rock, heavy metal and pop. He has been a regular contributor to Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, and Guitar World for over a decade, and released his debut solo album Tiktaalika in 2022.