“Everything I do in life is left-handed, except for guitar playing… Using a plectrum never felt comfortable in my right hand”: Jared James Nichols on how he came up with his unique fingerstyle approach – and why it can make your playing more expressive

In his debut Guitar World column, the master wrangler of the Les Paul shows us why you don't need a pick to wrestle a tune out of your guitar

Jared James Nichols
Hello, and welcom to my new column for Guitar World! Over the course of these lessons, I'll discuss everything from my pick- and fret-hand techniques to my approaches to rhythm guitar and soloing, as well as some of my biggest influences.

The first thing I’d like to address is that I’m exclusively a fingerstyle player, and in my case it stems from the fact that I’m left-handed. Everything I do in life is left-handed, except for guitar playing. I think this is part of the reason why using a plectrum never felt comfortable in my right hand.

