“It works every time… although you'll ruin your pick”: Joe Bonamassa shows you how to get out of a slow blues solo
Drawing upon B.B. King's seminal Live at the Regal, JoBo offers pointers for "high-note activity" and the emotional build-up before deferring to Jeff Beck for the coupe de grace
In my last column, I discussed a few ways to begin a slow blues solo. I’d now like to talk about approaches to wrapping it up, which is an entirely different matter.
The most important part of a slow blues solo is how to get out of it! At that tempo, I typically like to take two or three choruses, tops. If I take two, I might play the first in a lower register and work my way up into a higher register. It depends on my mood, though.
I might just keep all of it really quiet and end the solo with a low, held root note. As shown in the key of C in Figure 1, a sustained high C is followed by a classic B.B. King-style “stab” on a C13 chord voicing, and then boom — back to the verse.
One of the greatest live blues albums of all time is B.B. King’s Live at the Regal, which includes the slow blues medley, Sweet Little Angel/It’s My Own Fault/How Blue Can You Get? The way B.B. builds the power and emotion through this medley is a lesson in slow blues perfection.
Most often, the intensity of a solo escalates as it progresses, as the phrases build in length, complexity and speed and culminate with something that’s hopefully impactful and memorable.
Figure 2 offers an eight-bar soloing example in the key of C that begins with a classic B.B.-style lick, starting with a slide up to the G string’s 12th fret, followed by two heavily vibrato-ed high C root notes and then the 4th, F, which I then bend up a whole step up to G, followed by a quick minor 3rd, Eb, then another heavily vibrato-ed C.
On beat 3 of bar 1, I shift up to 13th position and remain anchored here for a long stream of fast, intense licks that I perform with lots of hammer/pulls on the top two strings.
Through beats 1 and 2 of bar 2, these hammer/pulls on the 1st string move between F and G, and for beats 3 and 4, I shift down to the 2nd string to play similar hammer/pulls between C and Eb before sliding up to 15th/16th position at the end of bar 2. I remain here through all the fast phrases in bar 3, after which I shift back down to 13th position at the start of bar 4.
Bar 5 begins with a shift back up the fretboard for more “high note activity,” after which I work my way back down to 8th position, wrapping up in bars 7 and 8 with simple phrases that clearly outline the closing I - IV - I - V turnaround (C7-F7-C7-G7) and ending with a B.B.-style stab and slide down from the highest C note on the instrument.
Sometimes, you use the guitar almost as a weapon to push people back in their seats, but they know it’s going to end. It’s a conversation between you and your audience. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the “Jeff Beck” method of ending a slow blues solo.
As shown in Figure 3, I play a series of aggressive high bends, followed by a pick slide down the wound strings. Works every time, although you’ll ruin your pick. But that’s a small price to pay!
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Joe Bonamassa is one of the world’s most popular and successful blues-rock guitarists – not to mention a top producer and de facto ambassador of the blues (and of the guitar in general).
Their ingeniously arranged rhythm guitars fueled one of prog metal's most pioneering bands and gave them an orchestral edge – how Queensrÿche's Michael Wilton and Chris DeGarmo became two of metal's most cerebral riff-masters
His playing had an intensity and drama that even Eric Clapton admired – and it all started with classical guitar: Paul Kossoff was a rare genius with a vibrato to die for