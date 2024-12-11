“It works every time… although you'll ruin your pick”: Joe Bonamassa shows you how to get out of a slow blues solo

Drawing upon B.B. King's seminal Live at the Regal, JoBo offers pointers for "high-note activity" and the emotional build-up before deferring to Jeff Beck for the coupe de grace

In my last column, I discussed a few ways to begin a slow blues solo. I’d now like to talk about approaches to wrapping it up, which is an entirely different matter.

The most important part of a slow blues solo is how to get out of it! At that tempo, I typically like to take two or three choruses, tops. If I take two, I might play the first in a lower register and work my way up into a higher register. It depends on my mood, though.

Joe Bonamassa is one of the world’s most popular and successful blues-rock guitarists – not to mention a top producer and de facto ambassador of the blues (and of the guitar in general).