Dave Keuning’s uncanny ability to craft huge songs like Mr. Brightside from simple melodies is at the heart of the Killers’ blockbuster sound – here’s how you can use his rhythm approach and hook-filled lead style

The Killers have become one of the most successful bands of the 21st century. They were formed in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2001 by lead vocalist Brandon Flowers and guitarist Dave Keuning, and after a few short-stay bass players and drummers, settled on bassist Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on drums.

While there have been replacements on tour for both Keuning and Stoermer, this lineup has featured on all The Killers albums and powers most of the group’s tours.

The band’s style incorporates an eclectic blend of influences, from Bruce Springsteen and U2, to New Order and Duran Duran. Keuning’s guitar parts are melodic in their orchestration and always serve the song effectively. There are also hints of early Radiohead in some of the single-note phrases that he employs.

The Killers found success with their very first single, and in fact Mr. Brightside was the first song that Brandon Flowers and Dave Keuning wrote together. It first gained radio play in the UK, which led to radio stations in America picking up on it in 2003, and in turn gave them exposure to many of the major record labels of the time.

After signing with Island Def Jam, they released their debut album Hot Fuss, and have been a mainstay in arenas and stadiums around the world ever since. All seven of their studio albums have reached number 1 on the UK charts.

The Killers Live in Las Vegas (Pro-Shot) Sept 2023 - YouTube Watch On

Our track this month is simple to play and is composed in a very direct way. It’s the repetition of notes and lines that holds the key with this style of music. There are no Eddie Van Halen-style histrionics, or flurries of technical passages; it’s all straightforward to play, and to listen to.

One of the things that bands who sell out vast arenas often do is to simplify the writing and arranging so that the music isn’t lost in large venues. Think of Coldplay, who are brilliant at connecting with huge audiences. With The Killers playing such stages from very early in their career, they found themselves almost writing stadium-ready tunes by proxy.

The Killers - Mr Brightside (Glastonbury 2019) - YouTube Watch On

We’re in the key of G (G-A-B-C-D-E-F#) and there are no bluesy phrases or targeted chord tones; it’s very simple and positive G Major scale phrasing throughout.

That being said, for the most part each section begins on the IV chord, C Major (C-E-G), and is partly what makes this type of progression feel familiar without being stale.

The solo follows the harmony of the chords, and again this is in part what makes bands such as The Killers, Coldplay, U2, and Radiohead able to write simple melodic lines that so many people find appealing.

Get the tone

Amp Settings: Gain 7, Bass 7, Middle 6, Treble 7, Reverb 5

Keuning uses guitars such as the Gibson Explorer or ES-355, and also the Fender Stratocaster. Amps are Fender-style and there are often effects such as chorus and delay. Aim for a vintage style overdriven sound, but also with some modulation, such as a chorus pedal. This will help give the cinematic sound that bands like The Killers are popular for using.

Study Piece 1. Rhythm

The rhythms are played as eighth notes throughout, and the phrasing is largely 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + for both the rhythm and lead guitar parts.

Make sure your timing is accurate all the way, since this music is meant to be hypnotic. Be careful not to hit any unwanted strings on the octave parts in bars 17-24.

Study Piece 2. Solo

This isn’t a solo in the accepted sense of the term, more a simple melodic statement that might recur during a song. It’s not difficult to play, but again your timing is crucial due to the track’s hypnotic rhythm. For maximum impact, consider using all down picks for these single notes.