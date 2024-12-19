“We asked Troy to come up with six of his favourite ‘next level’ slide licks – and he went for a challenging 7/8 time feel and open E tuning”: Troy Redfern is an innovative slide maestro – and his licks will up your solo game

Armed with his custom Fender Stratocaster, Redfern walks us through his signature slide style, and how he accentuates the underlying chord to bring out the melody

A still of Troy Redfern&#039;s slide masterclass with his custom S-style
Troy Refern has developed a unique and versatile slide style. We asked Troy to come up with six of his favourite ‘next level’ slide licks and he went for a challenging 7/8 time feel and classic open E tuning (E-B-E-G#-B-E). All the examples combine classic blues-rock slide vocabulary but framed in this more sophisticated odd time setting. But first let’s review the basics of good slide technique.

Learning slide has a couple of barriers to entry. The first is establishing consistent contact between the slide and the strings. You may find using heavier strings and a higher action can help here. Troy uses a super-sized, heavy brass slide, which provides a great tone and sustain, but can be hard to control if you are just starting out. So feel free to experiment with using a lighter slide, perhaps glass, if you need to.

Jon Bishop
Jon Bishop

Jon Bishop is a UK-based guitarist and freelance musician, and a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar. He's a graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford and is touring and recording guitarist for British rock 'n' roll royalty Shakin’ Stevens.