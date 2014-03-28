Bent Out of Shape: Learning Mozart's Symphony No. 25 in G Minor, Part 6

Welcome to part 6 of "Learning Mozart's 25th Symphony in G Minor."

We're getting close to finishing this piece, which might sound surprising considering we've learned only four minutes out of the full 10-minute piece. But don't worry, because there's going to be a lot of repetition between now and the end.

The previous section, part 5, was a full repetition of parts 1 to 4 (See RELATED CONTENT under my photo to see parts 1 to 5).

Part 6 begins with a continuation of the final melodic line from part 5. For this reason, I've decided to include this at the beginning of the tab. Please note, however, that you shouldn't play this first line twice; I've included it in the tab for part 6 so you can see how it relates to what comes after.

This section is fairly straightforward, and there's nothing particularly challenging technique-wise until bar 29, where you alternate between single-note chromatic lines and chromatic third intervals. Although these are only played as 8th notes, they require a very accurate technique to play properly. I prefer to use alternate picking for the single notes and only down-strokes for the thirds.

There's really nothing else to say about this section. The main challenge at this point in the piece in remembering all of the notes of this and the previous parts. Once you've mastered this section, practice it to the backing track provided, then try to perform the entire piece (parts 1 to 6).

I want to finish by discussing an issue that came up from the previous part. You might have noticed that in each video I play the piece with a different tone, ranging from clean to full distortion. I'm still unsure which I prefer, but I'd suggest experimenting until you find whichever works best for you.

Obviously, you should practice with a clean tone, but for performance purposes there is no specific tone you should use.

Cheers!

Will Wallner is a guitarist from England who now lives in Los Angeles. He recently signed a solo deal with Polish record label Metal Mind Productions for the release of his debut album, which features influential musicians from hard rock and heavy metal. He also is the lead guitarist for White Wizzard (Earache Records) and toured Japan, the U.S. and Canada in 2012. Follow Will on Facebook and Twitter.