Bent Out of Shape: Learning Mozart's Symphony No. 25 in G Minor, Part 5

Welcome back to "Learning Mozart's 25th Symphony in G Minor!"

In case you've missed them, here are parts 1 through 4;

•Part 1

•Part 2

•Part 3

•Part 4

In this lesson, we're going to continue learning Mozart's 25th Symphony in G minor. So far, we haven't encountered anything too difficult technique-wise.

That is — until now!

We have learned a large portion of the piece, and for this new lesson I'm going to set you a rather difficult challenge. At this point in the piece, we are meant to repeat in full everything we have learned so far. I thought it would make a fun challenge if we played everything one octave up for this repeat.

To explain further, if you look at the backing track, parts 1 to 4 go from 0:00 to 2:04. You will then play parts 1 to 4 again one octave higher from 2:04 to 4:07. This is the challenge for Part 5.

You're going to have to transpose everything from the previous parts, and you might have to make slight changes to the arrangement of the notes.

Having played through everything a few times in the upper octave, I would suggest a few very slight alterations we will have to make to to previous parts. You may like to make additional changes you feel necessary, but these are just a few I felt I needed to make.

The bass notes during the theme at the beginning of Part 2 could be omitted and played like the theme in Part 1.

In Part 2 the final alternating chords should be played on just the high E and B strings. By omitting the D string, these chords are much easier to play in such a high position on the neck.

In Part 3 the F7 arpeggio begins with an Eb, which is played on the 23rd fret on the high E. If your guitar has only 22 frets (like mine), you should bend up a half step from the D note on the 22nd fret.

Good luck with this challenge. To play everything correctly from start to finish should be considered a big accomplishment even for advanced players!

Will Wallner is a guitarist from England who now lives in Los Angeles. He recently signed a solo deal with Polish record label Metal Mind Productions for the release of his debut album, which features influential musicians from hard rock and heavy metal. He also is the lead guitarist for White Wizzard (Earache Records) and toured Japan, the US and Canada in 2012. Follow Will on Facebook and Twitter.