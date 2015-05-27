Betcha Can't Play This: The Commander-In-Chief Revisits "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso" — Video

Earlier this year, GuitarWorld.com premiered a new performance video by the Commander-in-Chief, a Norwegian seven-string guitarist who lives in the U.K.

The video was a performance clip of Camille Saint-Saëns' "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso" as played by the Commander-in-Chief and classical guitarist Craig Ogden.

Earlier this month, the Commander-in-Chief visited Guitar World's basement studio in New York City to shoot several videos. Among them is a new "Betcha Can't Play This" clip based on "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso," which Saint-Saëns wrote in 1863 for virtuoso violinist Pablo de Sarasate; the Commander-in-Chief arranged the piece for seven-string guitar.

"This is my favorite song of all the classical ones I have recorded," said the Commander-In-Chief in February. "It has a very sad but also unpredictable and playful vibe to it." You can check out the video and transcription below.

"Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso" can be found on the Commander-in-Chief's new album, 2 Guitars: The Classical Crossover Album, which she recorded with Ogden. Since late 2014, GuitarWorld.com has premiered several songs (and videos) from 2 Guitars, including "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso,"Niccolo Paganini's Caprice No. 24, "Por una Cabeza," and an original song called "Let It Go."

For more information on the album and the Commander-in-Chief, visit commandermusic.com.

Betcha Can't Play This: Commander-in-Chief Revisits