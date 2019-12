Sixx:A.M. guitarist Dj Ashba recently visited Guitar World Central in New York City to shoot a few quick videos.

Today, you can check out the first Ashba clip of the series, a new edition of "Betcha Can't Play This" based around a blazing finger-tapping wah lick.

Good luck with the lick—and stay tuned for more.

For more about Ashba, visit djashba.com and sixxammusic.com.