Betcha Can't Play This: Uncured's Dizzying "Myopic"

In the latest edition of Guitar World's long-running "Betcha Can't Play This" series, Uncured's Zak Cox takes you through a dazzling section of his band's "Myopic."
Cox opens the video by playing this difficult section of "Myopic" at its recorded speed, before taking us through the segment piece by piece. He even offers up the lick again, at a slightly more human speed.
Can you play what Cox is playing? Watch the video and get back to us!
For more about Uncured, follow along on Facebook.You can also check out their upcoming tour dates below the video.
