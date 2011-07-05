Black Sabbath: "War Pigs" and "Fairies Wear Boots" Video Lesson

This video is bonus content related to the February 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the February 2011 issue of Guitar World. It's available now at the Guitar World online store.

In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you the finer points of playing two classic songs by Black Sabbath: "War Pigs" and "Fairies Wear Boots." Both tracks can be found on Black Sabbath's sophomore album from 1970, Paranoid.

"War Pigs" - Intro

Lesson Contents

"War Pigs"

Intro

First Verse

Chorus

Second Verse

Solo

Solo continued

Interlude and Outro

"Fairies Wear Boots"

Intro

Main Lick

Want to learn more of Sabbath's key cuts? Pick up our How to Play the Best of Black Sabbath DVD for in-depth lessons on "Iron Man," "Supernaut," "Sweet Leaf" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."

This video is bonus content related to the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World.

In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you the finer points of playing two classic songs by Black Sabbath: "War Pigs" and "Fairies Wear Boots." Both tracks can be found on Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album from 1970.

"War Pigs" - First Verse

Lesson Contents

"War Pigs"

Intro

First Verse

Chorus

Second Verse

Solo

Solo continued

Interlude and Outro

"Fairies Wear Boots"

Intro

Main Lick

Want to learn more of Sabbath's key cuts? Pick up our How to Play the Best of Black Sabbath DVD for in-depth lessons on "Iron Man," "Supernaut," "Sweet Leaf" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."

This video is bonus content related to the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World.

In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you the finer points of playing two classic songs by Black Sabbath: "War Pigs" and "Fairies Wear Boots." Both tracks can be found on Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album from 1970.

"War Pigs" - Chorus

Lesson Contents

"War Pigs"

Intro

First Verse

Chorus

Second Verse

Solo

Solo continued

Interlude and Outro

"Fairies Wear Boots"

Intro

Main Lick

Want to learn more of Sabbath's key cuts? Pick up our How to Play the Best of Black Sabbath DVD for in-depth lessons on "Iron Man," "Supernaut," "Sweet Leaf" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."

This video is bonus content related to the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World.

In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you the finer points of playing two classic songs by Black Sabbath: "War Pigs" and "Fairies Wear Boots." Both tracks can be found on Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album from 1970.

"War Pigs" - Second Verse

Lesson Contents

"War Pigs"

Intro

First Verse

Chorus

Second Verse

Solo

Solo continued

Interlude and Outro

"Fairies Wear Boots"

Intro

Main Lick

Want to learn more of Sabbath's key cuts? Pick up our How to Play the Best of Black Sabbath DVD for in-depth lessons on "Iron Man," "Supernaut," "Sweet Leaf" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."

This video is bonus content related to the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World.

In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you the finer points of playing two classic songs by Black Sabbath: "War Pigs" and "Fairies Wear Boots." Both tracks can be found on Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album from 1970.

"War Pigs" - Solo

Lesson Contents

"War Pigs"

Intro

First Verse

Chorus

Second Verse

Solo

Solo continued

Interlude and Outro

"Fairies Wear Boots"

Intro

Main Lick

Want to learn more of Sabbath's key cuts? Pick up our How to Play the Best of Black Sabbath DVD for in-depth lessons on "Iron Man," "Supernaut," "Sweet Leaf" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."

This video is bonus content related to the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World.

In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you the finer points of playing two classic songs by Black Sabbath: "War Pigs" and "Fairies Wear Boots." Both tracks can be found on Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album from 1970.

"War Pigs" - Solo continued

Lesson Contents

"War Pigs"

Intro

First Verse

Chorus

Second Verse

Solo

Solo continued

Interlude and Outro

"Fairies Wear Boots"

Intro

Main Lick

Want to learn more of Sabbath's key cuts? Pick up our How to Play the Best of Black Sabbath DVD for in-depth lessons on "Iron Man," "Supernaut," "Sweet Leaf" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."

This video is bonus content related to the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World.

In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you the finer points of playing two classic songs by Black Sabbath: "War Pigs" and "Fairies Wear Boots." Both tracks can be found on Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album from 1970.

"War Pigs" - Interlude and Outro

Lesson Contents

"War Pigs"

Intro

First Verse

Chorus

Second Verse

Solo

Solo continued

Interlude and Outro

"Fairies Wear Boots"

Intro

Main Lick

Want to learn more of Sabbath's key cuts? Pick up our How to Play the Best of Black Sabbath DVD for in-depth lessons on "Iron Man," "Supernaut," "Sweet Leaf" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."

This video is bonus content related to the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World.

In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you the finer points of playing two classic songs by Black Sabbath: "War Pigs" and "Fairies Wear Boots." Both tracks can be found on Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album from 1970.

"Fairies Wear Boots" - Intro

Lesson Contents

"War Pigs"

Intro

First Verse

Chorus

Second Verse

Solo

Solo continued

Interlude and Outro

"Fairies Wear Boots"

Intro

Main Lick

Want to learn more of Sabbath's key cuts? Pick up our How to Play the Best of Black Sabbath DVD for in-depth lessons on "Iron Man," "Supernaut," "Sweet Leaf" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."

This video is bonus content related to the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the February 2011 issue of

Guitar World.

In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you the finer points of playing two classic songs by Black Sabbath: "War Pigs" and "Fairies Wear Boots." Both tracks can be found on Black Sabbath's eponymous debut album from 1970.

"Fairies Wear Boots" - Main Lick

Lesson Contents

"War Pigs"

Intro

First Verse

Chorus

Second Verse

Solo

Solo continued

Interlude and Outro

"Fairies Wear Boots"

Intro

Main Lick

Want to learn more of Sabbath's key cuts? Pick up our How to Play the Best of Black Sabbath DVD for in-depth lessons on "Iron Man," "Supernaut," "Sweet Leaf" and "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath."