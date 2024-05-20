Bob Dylan is one of the greatest songwriters of all time – and his acoustic guitar approach defined the folk sound of the 1960s and beyond

Bob Dylan changed the world with an acoustic guitar. We break down his style, giving you the tools to take your songwriting to the next level

(Image credit: Val Wilmer/Redferns)

Bob Dylan is an artist who emerged as a folk musician but had an impact way beyond the confines of the genre.

Robert Zimmerman was born on May 24th 1941 in Minnesota. His early influences were rock and roll artists like Little Richard and Buddy Holly but it was when he went to the University of Minnesota in 1959 that he really developed a passion for American folk music, drawn by the melancholy and depth this material offered. 

Stuart Ryan is best known for his acoustic guitar playing, from Celtic fingerpicking and traditional folk to modern percussive phrasing and fresh interpretations of popular pieces. He has released several solo albums, written pieces for UK examination boards and created nine tutorial books ranging from acoustic guitar arrangements to Americana styles.