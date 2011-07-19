Chords: Tommy Page "A Shoulder to Cry On"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: Tommy Page
Song: "A Shoulder to Cry On"
Album: Tommy Page
Intro : Em C D C D
G Am
Life is full of lots of up and downs,
D
And the distance feels further
G
When you're headed for the ground
C
And there is nothing more painful
B7 Em C D
Than to let your feelings take you down.
G Am
It's so hard to know the way you feel inside
D7
When there's many thoughts
G
And feelings that you hide
C
But you might feel better
B7 C D
If you let me walk with you by your side.
Chorus:
G Am
And when you need a shoulder to cry on,
D7 G
When you need a friend to rely on,
C
When the whole world is gone,
B7 Em
You won't be alone, cause I'll be there,
Am
I'll be your shoulder to cry on,
D
I'll be there,
G
I'll be a friend to rely on,
C
When the whole world is gone,
B7 Em C D
you won't be alone, cause I'll be there.
G Am
All of the times when everything is wrong
D
And you're feeling like
G
There's no use going on
C
You can't give it up
B7 Em C D
I hope you work it out and carry on
C
Side by side,
D
With you till the end
Em D
I'll always be the one to firmly hold your hand
C
No matter what is said or done
D E
Our love will always continue on
F#m Bm
Everyone needs a shoulder to cry on
E A
Everyone needs a friend to rely on
D
When the whole world is gone
C#7 F#m
you won't be alone cause I'll be there
Bm
I'll be your shoulder to cry on
E
I'll be there
A
I'll be the one you rely on
D
when the whole world's gone
C#7
you won't be alone
F#m Bm E A
cause I'll be there...
D
And when the whole world is gone
C#7 F#m F
You'll always have my shoulder to cry on...