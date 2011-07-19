Chords: Tommy Page "A Shoulder to Cry On"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: Tommy Page

Song: "A Shoulder to Cry On"

Album: Tommy Page

Intro : Em C D C D

G Am

Life is full of lots of up and downs,

D

And the distance feels further

G

When you're headed for the ground

C

And there is nothing more painful

B7 Em C D

Than to let your feelings take you down.

G Am

It's so hard to know the way you feel inside

D7

When there's many thoughts

G

And feelings that you hide

C

But you might feel better

B7 C D

If you let me walk with you by your side.

Chorus:

G Am

And when you need a shoulder to cry on,

D7 G

When you need a friend to rely on,

C

When the whole world is gone,

B7 Em

You won't be alone, cause I'll be there,

Am

I'll be your shoulder to cry on,

D

I'll be there,

G

I'll be a friend to rely on,

C

When the whole world is gone,

B7 Em C D

you won't be alone, cause I'll be there.

G Am

All of the times when everything is wrong

D

And you're feeling like

G

There's no use going on

C

You can't give it up

B7 Em C D

I hope you work it out and carry on

C

Side by side,

D

With you till the end

Em D

I'll always be the one to firmly hold your hand

C

No matter what is said or done

D E

Our love will always continue on

F#m Bm

Everyone needs a shoulder to cry on

E A

Everyone needs a friend to rely on

D

When the whole world is gone

C#7 F#m

you won't be alone cause I'll be there

Bm

I'll be your shoulder to cry on

E

I'll be there

A

I'll be the one you rely on

D

when the whole world's gone

C#7

you won't be alone

F#m Bm E A

cause I'll be there...

D

And when the whole world is gone

C#7 F#m F

You'll always have my shoulder to cry on...