Pat Metheny called him “one of the brightest new talents on the instrument today” – and Dan Wilson’s remarkable phrasing will elevate your jazz guitar vocabulary no end

Wilson is a mind-blowing talent, and here he opens his box of tricks to share some licks that will improve your understanding of melodic minor modes

Dan Wilson
Guitar Techniques is thrilled to present an exclusive video lesson from American jazz virtuoso Dan Wilson. We have six fully transcribed musical examples that showcase a broad range of melodic ideas, concepts and approaches and a range of lines outlining the II-V-I sequence, V7-I resolutions, altered and symmetrical diminished scales, all executed with flawless articulation and a classic jazz tone.

Dan is considered to be one of the shining stars from the current crop of jazz artists active on the scene today, much lauded by guitarist and composer extraordinaire, Pat Metheny – who dubbed him “one of the brightest new talents on the instrument today” – and greatly championed by the superstar double bassist, Christian McBride.

John is Head of Guitar at BIMM London and a visiting lecturer for the University of West London (London College of Music) and Chester University. He's performed with artists including Billy Cobham (Miles Davis), John Williams, Frank Gambale (Chick Corea) and Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), and toured the world with John Jorgenson and Carl Palmer.