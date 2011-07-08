In Deep: Avenged Sevenfold

This video is bonus content related to the February 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, please see the February 2011 issue of Guitar World. It's available now at the Guitar World online store.

In this series of videos, Guitar World's Andy Aledort examines the twin guitar attack of Avenged Sevenfold guitarists Zacky Vengeance and Synyster Gates, including their signature tunings, the methods used to formulate their rhythm guitar parts and the construction of their harmonized lead lines.

Figures 1-3

Lesson Contents

Figures 1-3

Figures 4-5

Figures 6-7

Figures 8-9

Figure 10

