A few years back, Doug Aldrich—who was then with Whitesnake, and is currently the guitarist for Revolution Saints and the Dead Daisies—sent us a "Betcha Can't Play This" that became an instant classic.

In the video—which you can watch above—Aldrich serves up a dizzying lick. After going through it at full speed at first, he slows things down for us mortals.

Can you play what Aldrich is playing? Watch the video and get back to us!

For more on Aldrich, be sure to stop by his website.