He recorded with Bob Dylan, toured with Tom Waits and replaced Jimmie Vaughan: Duke Robillard is American blues guitar royalty

By Andy G Jones
published

This lesson in Robillard's improvisational lead guitar style showcases his ability to incorporate melody in solos, and blend blues with jazz

Duke Robillard live with an Epiphjone jazzbox at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 1999
(Image credit: Clayton Call/Redferns)

Born in Rhode Island, Duke Robillard is widely regarded as American blues guitar royalty. Duke was a founder of the band Roomful of Blues which remains a mainstay of the roots scene in the US. 

Duke is an encyclopaedia of guitar styles, from his grasp of T-Bone Walker’s approach to his command of swinging blues and even to straight-ahead jazz, having recorded with the great Scott Hamilton. His command of blues language is exemplary and you’ll learn a lot from studying his style.

