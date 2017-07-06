(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

One of the most popular stories ever to appear on GuitarWorld.com is a little something we posted a few years ago called "The 25 Things Every Guitarist Should Know."

Well, guitar instructor and YouTube user samuraiguitarist has come up a few extra pointers, all of which are featured in his new video, "Eight Non-Musical Things Every Guitarist Should Know." The video, which you can check out below, is full of useful tips, including:

• Know how to properly wrap a cable

• Have a good relationship with your local guitar shop

• Beware of any organization that charges you to join

... and more. Five more, to be exact. These include a particularly interesting one, "Always pack a gig kit." Find out how he defines "gig kit" at the 2:32 point in the clip.

For more advice from the Samurai Guitarist, follow him on Facebook and check out "How Do You Make an Acoustic Guitar Sound Like a String Quartet? Try This."

