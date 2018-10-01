Eric Johnson Lesson: Cracking the Code

Today we bring you the latest lesson video by Troy Grady of Cracking the Code fame.

The new video, titled "Eric the Right," is actually Episode 3, Season 2 of Cracking the Code. You can find this season's previous episodes under RELATED CONTENT, below the photo.

From Grady:

"This is our Eric Johnson episode, and we really wanted to make this the definitive investigation of as many of his signature innovations as possible. There's a lot pickslanting in here, from pentatonic and arpeggio ideas, to the infamous Hot Licks “bounce technique” scene that pretty much baffled everyone 25 years ago."

Enjoy! P.S.: Here's more info about Grady:

Troy Grady is the creator of Cracking the Code, a documentary series with a unique analytical approach to understanding guitar technique. Melding archival footage, in-depth interviews, painstakingly crafted animation and custom soundtrack, it’s a pop-science investigation of an age-old mystery: Why are some players seemingly super-powered?