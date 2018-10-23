(Image credit: Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Robert Baker is back with a new video in which he demonstrates five iconic rock guitar licks every player should know.

These licks come from various solos performed by a host of great guitarists, namely Randy Rhoads, Jimmy Page, Eddie Van Halen, Angus Young and Zakk Wylde, so there’s plenty of good material here.

Robert also provides TAB for these licks, which you can pick up right here.

And while we’re on the subject of licks, be sure to look at his previous lesson on how to turn one lick into five.

Take a look, learn these licks and put them to use in your own lead guitar work.

For more of Robert’s videos, check out his YouTube channel, visit his website, and consider supporting him and his efforts on Patreon.com.