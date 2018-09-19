Five Underrated Led Zeppelin Guitar Riffs—and How to Play Them

If you're tired of playing the same old Led Zeppelin riffs (and who isn't?), you're in luck.

Below, online guitar instructor Robert Baker—whose YouTube channel just surpassed 100,000 subscribers—offers his take on five underrated Led Zeppelin licks. Best of all, he shows you how to play them.

"These are riffs I really don't hear anyone talk about," Baker says before diving right in with a selection of "jamming, groovy" electric Jimmy Page riffs.

These include "Hots on for Nowhere," "Sick Again," "The Wanton Song," "Nobody's Fault But Mine" and "In the Light," and you can find the tabs right here.

For more of Robert’s lessons, visit his YouTube channel.