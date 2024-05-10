Guitar triads are one of the ultimate keys to unlocking the fretboard – here’s how you can use the CAGED system to master them

Dr Molly Miller breaks down the three-note formula behind triads and explains how you can use them anywhere across the fretboard

There is power in simplicity. Triads are the foundation of every beautiful song you’ve ever heard. If you can build and connect them, you’ll be able to learn songs more intuitively and open up a treasure trove of new creative ideas of your own. 

Pickup Music’s lesson examines triads through the lens of the CAGED system – an essential tool for every guitarist, especially if you struggle with music theory or are more of a visual learner. 

