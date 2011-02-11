Gus G Lesson: Firewind Interview and Guitar Lesson

In the following exclusive interview and lesson, Firewind and Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G. shows you how to play cuts from Firewind's new record, Days of Defiance. First up, Gus G. talks about Firewind's new album, Days of Defiance.

Gus G. talks about his gear.

Gus G. talks about juggling six-string duties in both Ozzy Osbourne's band and Firewind.

Gus G. shows you how to play Firewind's "World On Fire."

Gus G. shows you how to play Firewind's "Chariot."

Gus G. shows you how to play Firewind's "SKG."