In this Guitar World video, GW's tech editor, Paul Riario, shows you how to make basic adjustments to your guitar's truss rod.

In the clip, which you can check out below, Riario is joined by an Epiphone ES-339 PRO and a Fender Road Worn Strat.

Fear no more, folks! You can do this!

