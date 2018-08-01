How and Why to Use Your Amp’s Effects Loop

(Image credit: Chris Scapelliti)

If your amp has an effect loop, you might be among the many guitarists who aren’t exactly sure what it’s for.

You might wonder why you can’t just run your effects in front of the amp—and you might not understand the full potential of this simple but handy device.

Philip McKnight demystifies the effect loop in this video.

He explains its purposes, translates some of the confusing terminology (such as send, return, or—in the case of Fender amps—preamp out, power amp in), and demonstrates a handy way to lower the output of your amp using a volume pedal in the effect loop, without losing the grit of your preamp distortion.

Take a look, and as always, visit Phillip’s YouTube channel for more of his videos.