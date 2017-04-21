How to Create Heavenly Chord Progressions

Have you ever seen those cartoons of little angels in the clouds, plucking their harps majestically without a care in the world? That’s the feeling we’re going for when we float into the "heavenly" guitar style.

Don’t worry, I’m not trying to convert you to a new religion–unless you want to talk about our lord and savior, the major ninth interval.

Yes, this magical sound is the secret to extracting more serene sounds from your guitar. In fact, a solid understanding of chord intervals and extensions, which you can learn about in my Guitar Super System course, is the ticket to taking your guitar playing to new heights in any genre.

With that foundation, certain effects will allow you to really tap into this heavenly mindset, particularly modulation such as chorus and delay. When you dial in your tone, the key is subtlety with these effects: a little goes a long way. With a command of the upper extensions such as major ninths and elevenths, the icing on the heavenly cake is all in the delivery of these chord changes.

Since all the chords we’re constructing sound divine, it’s up to you to choose certain accent notes to accentuate the harmonic shifts as you move freely from one position to the next. Keep in mind that your tempo should be whimsical and flowing, as if you’re drifting through the clouds, surrounded by tiny little winged beings.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go relax, because my eyelids are getting heavy.

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining guitar-related content receives hundreds of thousands of video views on Facebook per month, and his online guitar courses tout more than 1,500 students with a cumulative 4.7 rating on Udemy. Get in touch with Tyler on Facebook, watch more of his guitar lessons and vlogs on YouTube, and follow him on Twitter and Instagram.