How to Mix Chords with Blues Licks

Mixing small chords into your blues licks is a great way to give your soloing a more polished sound. If you've never done this before, it might be challenging to know where these small chords are, and which chords you can use over which chord of the progression.

In this lesson, Anthony from Texas Blues Alley shows a bunch of small two-note chords that you can mix with your blues licks, and he shows which chord of the progression each can be used over.

Along the way, he demonstrates a bunch of cool licks, so pay close attention.

As Anthony notes, he didn’t have time to write up tab for this lesson, but the camera angle makes it easy to see what he’s doing.