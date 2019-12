Ever wanted to give the iconic opening riff to Pantera's "Cowboys from Hell" a shot? Well, you're in luck!

In this classic "Quick Licks" video, former GW music editor Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play the riff at full speed, before diving into more detail about its component parts.

Scharfglass demonstrates how the riff is based on an E minor blues scale, and how nailing that scale goes a long way to helping you perfect the riff itself.

Enjoy!