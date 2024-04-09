All your favorite guitarists know how to lock into a groove with their leads – and learning to solo deep in the pocket will elevate your style immensely

In this video and tab lesson, inspired by the Shuggie Otis classic Me and My Woman, we're thinking rhythmically while we're soloing, which is an essential skill for any player

An essential mindset when soloing is to strive to make your lines sit as deeply “in the pocket” and as “locked into the groove” as possible. All of our favorite players developed the ability to communicate a deep connection to the groove while soloing, which fortifies their playing with greater expressiveness and musicality.

A great way to start developing this attribute is to devise a vamp that has a nice, deep groove to it. Once you’ve got a rock-solid riff to play over, you can then experiment with different soloing approaches over it, striving to connect and tie the articulations and rhythmic syncopations of your phrases to the pocket of the vamp.

