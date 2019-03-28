How to Use Rhythm to Play Better Solos

If you're trying to create more interesting solos, you've probably been exploring some new scales and techniques. Have you thought about rhythm though?

If not, have no fear, for guitar instructor Steve "Samurai Guitarist" Onotera has a video that perfectly fits your needs. In the clip, Onotera gives tips on how to "funkify" your solos with rhythm.

In the clip, Onotera says to:

1. Use a variety of note lengths

2. Use tuplets

3. Alter phrase length

4. Start and end phrases in different places

5. Use unusual accents

6. Use polyrhythms

7. Use rhythmic quotes