If you can’t play syncopated rhythms, you can’t be a funk guitar player – and improving your groove will help your playing in all styles

By
( )
published

Unpack the essentials of funk guitar and target those offbeats to add rhythmic intrigue to your playing

Nile Rodgers plays his Hitmaker Stratocaster under the stage lights at the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
(Image credit: Paul Bergen/Redferns)

Syncopation is a musical term directly associated with rhythm. In short, syncopation is where rhythms tend to fall on and utilise the off-beat, rather than landing on the stronger on-beats. This approach helps to create interesting rhythms, adding musical tension to the flow of a piece of music.

One genre of music synonymous with syncopation is funk, where 16th-note patterns are used to create rhythmic displacement and interest. The use of 16th notes, or semiquavers as they are commonly known, give musicians an extra palette of beats to exploit.

Simon Barnard
Simon Barnard

Simon is a graduate of the UK's Academy of Contemporary Music and The Guitar Institute, and holds a Masters degree in music. He teaches, examines and plays everything from rock to jazz.