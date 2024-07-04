“An essential member of one of the greatest American bands of all time”: Joe Bonamassa pays tribute to an unsung Les Paul legend

The Mayor of Nerdville gives us a lesson in the blues style of Tower of Power guitarist Bruce Conte, a player whom JoBo says is one of his favorite guitarists ever

Joe Bonamassa plays a guitar solo on a Gibson Les paul
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

My latest record, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, features a song called Hope You Realize It, written by me and my good friend Tom Hambridge. We were looking to create an uptempo song in the vein of Tower of Power and decided to go all the way, right up to the lyric, “Are they going to sue us or not?” 

All kidding aside, one of my favorite guitarists, especially in regard to a Les Paul player, is TOP’s Bruce Conte. Man, he was killer! Bruce played an all-mahogany ’57 goldtop, so much so that he’d worn through the cover of the neck pickup! 

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa is one of the world’s most popular and successful blues-rock guitarists – not to mention a top producer and de facto ambassador of the blues (and of the guitar in general).