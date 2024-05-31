“Warren Haynes once said Albert King was the most immaculate blues guitar player because no-one played like him before, and everyone played like him after. I totally agree”: Joe Bonamassa demonstrates the genius of Albert King

By
published

Joe Bonamassa pays homage to one of his favourite blues influences – and why he can’t play a slow blues without asking, “What would Albert do?”

Albert King
(Image credit: Kirk West/Getty Images)

On my latest release, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, I covered the Albert King classic You Sure Drive a Hard Bargain. My guitar of choice for the recording was a 1967 Gibson Flying V in Sparkling Burgundy. 

I once had the pleasure of having an audience with all three of Albert King’s main Flying Vs: his 1959 Korina V, which is the guitar he used to record Blues Power at the Fillmore West; his early ’70s custom-made Dan Erlewine V, which has Albert’s name inlaid in the fretboard; and his 1967 cherry red Flying V.

Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa is one of the world’s most popular and successful blues-rock guitarists – not to mention a top producer and de facto ambassador of the blues (and of the guitar in general).