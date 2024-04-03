“The first time I saw Ronnie, he was playing a Strat through two Super Reverbs – the sound was larger than life”: Joe Bonamassa reaches for his dream guitar to dissect the brilliance of East Coast blues great Ronnie Earl

By Joe Bonamassa
published

The Howard A. Reed 1955 black Fender Stratocaster is put through its paces once more in tribute to one of blues guitar's GOATs

In my last column, I discussed one of the most cherished instruments in my collection, the Howard A. Reed 1955 black Fender Stratocaster that was featured as the “Collector’s Choice” centerfold in Guitar World back in 1988. For this 11-year-old, it was love at first sight.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Joe Bonamassa
Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa is one of the world’s most popular and successful blues-rock guitarists – not to mention a top producer and de facto ambassador of the blues (and of the guitar in general).