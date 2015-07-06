Joe Satriani Lesson: How to Play a String-Skipping Chicken Pickin' Lick — Video

Joe Satriani recently dropped by Guitar World's studio in New York City to shoot a few videos, including several quick lessons concerning handy licks you can use in different situations.

Here's one of them—a cool string-skipping chicken pickin' lick in A minor.

The lick involves fingerpicking sixth intervals and pulling off to the open high E string. Stay tuned for more!

For more about Satriani and his new album, Shockwave Supernova,step right this way (and check out the story below Satch's photo to the left).