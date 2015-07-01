Joe Satriani Premieres New Song, "If There Is No Heaven"

Check out a brand-new Joe Satriani song, "If There Is No Heaven," below.

The song is from Satriani's forthcoming album, and 15th solo disc, Shockwave Supernova.

Though the song is an instrumental, Satch says there is an emotional subtext embedded in the music.

"This is about doubting, doubting everything, including life after death," he told WSJ.com. "The intro and outro are soundtracks to feeling lost and adrift. The body of the song reflects how one would struggle to accept such an idea that we are all here; for just a short time and then gone."

