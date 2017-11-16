Learn 10 Essential Whammy Bar Techniques

If you use your whammy bar only to bend notes and add vibrato, you’re missing out on some of its more nuanced, and more extreme, applications.

The TDOVmusic YouTube channel has created this video that can help you get more out of your whammy. It demonstrates 10 whammy bar techniques in one song.

While playing over a common I-vi-IV-V chord progression, the guitarist performs scooped notes, hard vibrato, note flutter, dive bombs and something called the Bigsby Wobble (you’ll get it).

The TDOVmusic channel posts guitar-related compilation videos, instrumentalized song covers, gear demos, lessons, tips and music. Check out their videos by clicking here.