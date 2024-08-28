Vince Gill and Brent Mason are two of country music's most respected guitarists – and their supreme hybrid picking abilities are key to their success

This is a smoking hot introduction to one of Nashville's most important skills

Vince Gill plays his Butterscotch Fender Telecaster onstage
(Image credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

This is a country shuffle inspired by Nashville monsters Vince Gill and Brent Mason. There are plenty of country techniques to work on in this one, from unison lines to double-stop licks, country bends and hybrid picking.

If you are new to the style, it’s probably worth outlining just what some of these techniques are and how you go about playing them. First, unisons. These are very common in country and this is where you play a fretted note then follow it with its open-string counterpart, keeping both notes ringing as much as possible.

Stuart Ryan
Stuart Ryan

Stuart Ryan is best known for his acoustic guitar playing, from Celtic fingerpicking and traditional folk to modern percussive phrasing and fresh interpretations of popular pieces. He has released several solo albums, written pieces for UK examination boards and created nine tutorial books ranging from acoustic guitar arrangements to Americana styles.