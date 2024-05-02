Matteo Mancuso is one of the hottest guitar players in the world right now – learn four licks in his breathtaking rock fusion style

By JTC Guitar
( Guitar Techniques )
published

Put the pick down and take a breath, it's time to take your playing on a journey. Improve your classical picking, legato and string skipping in this video lesson with the man himself

Matteo Mancuso
(Image credit: Paolo Terlizzi / SixHats Studio)

Matteo Mancuso has been a pretty hot topic in guitar geek circles for a while, but with Steve Vai’s glowing endorsement and his NAMM show appearance this year he’s now starting to reach a much wider audience.

Probably the most noticeable thing about Matteo’s playing is his use of classical style fingerpicking on what we might term electric shred-style fusion guitar. Fingerpicking on electric is not unusual in itself (hello, Nashville!), but Matteo’s approach has much more to do with the flexibility and independence that classical fingerstyle provides him with... and then some! 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

JTC Guitar