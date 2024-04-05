You don’t need to bury your head in books to decipher the secrets of the fretboard – you can learn the CAGED guitar system in just 10 minutes

By Molly Miller
( Total Guitar )
published

If the CAGED system is your roadmap to fretboard freedom, then this lesson is a GPS-guided tour – and it will blow your mind how easy it is

Dr Molly Miller
(Image credit: Pickup Music)

It’s no secret that a lot of guitarists shy away from music theory. Let’s face it, most of us want to have fun when we grab our guitars, not make our brains hurt. Luckily, you don’t need to bury your head in wordy books to decipher the secrets of the fretboard.

The CAGED system is a foolproof way to understand the musical relationships between notes, chord shapes and scale patterns, and this lesson from Pickup Music makes learning the basics a piece of cake. There’s a companion video lesson, too, so if you want some musical backing for the exercises, load it up and jam along. 

Molly Miller

Dr. Molly Miller is a Professor of Studio Guitar at USC and one of the most sought-after session guitarists in L.A. – working with household names like Jason Mraz and the Black Eyed Peas. Her band The Molly Miller Trio has earned praise from NPR and has been featured in major music publications.