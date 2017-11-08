Learn the Guitar Habits of Jimmy Page

When it comes to certain guitar legends, you either love them or hate them.

Jimmy Page is one of those polarizing guitarists who it takes some younger musicians a bit longer to really “get." That slithery, sloppy, no-holds-barred approach to Page’s lead guitar playing in particular is enough to throw some folks off the scent of his greatness, but that’s just it–that is his greatness.

People often forget that Page was a session guitar player before he founded Led Zeppelin. Session guitarists are notoriously brilliant players, and when you dissect Page’s guitar playing, you’ll find that he really was too.

Like scraping varnish from an old painting, Page’s guitar voice was so pronounced that he managed to mask his virtuosic skills under the guise of gritty, unapologetic rock n’ roll, whether he meant to or not. From his unmistakable in-front-of-the-beat groove to the flurries of never-ending pentatonic lines and smearing phrases, Page forged new sonic ground for guitar players and music enthusiasts alike.

No matter what your stance is on Page, examining his guitar habits and approaches will make you a better guitar player. Who doesn’t want that?

Tyler Larson is the founder of the guitar-centric website Music is Win. His entertaining and educational content receives millions of views per month and has enrolled tens of thousands of students in his online guitar courses, which rank among the highest satisfaction ratings of any online educator in the music industry. Check out Tyler’s flagship course Guitar Super System and follow his daily content on YouTube.