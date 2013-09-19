Lesson Video: John Petrucci Demonstrates Riffs from Dream Theater's 'Black Clouds & Silver Linings'

Yes, Dream Theater are less than a week away from releasing their new album, Dream Theater, on September 24.

However, we thought we'd share a Guitar World lesson video pertaining to Dream Theater's 2009 album, Black Clouds & Silver Linings.

In the 23-minute-long video below, which was included on the disc associated with the October 2009 issue of Guitar World, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci discusses the writing and recording process for the album and gets into his gear at the time. Then he shows you how to play several riffs from the album.

Enjoy!

