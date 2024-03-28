Lonnie Mack is an unsung hero in the development of the modern guitar solo – learn the blues guitar pyrotechnics that lit a fire under Stevie Ray Vaughan

By Richard Barrett
( Guitarist )
published

A key influence on SRV classics such as Scuttle Buttin', Lonnie Mack's trailblazing style is worth another look

Lonnie Mack plays a Flying V live onstage in 1985
(Image credit: Clayton Call/Redferns)

Lonnie Mack is something of an unsung hero in the development of the modern guitar solo. He had a somewhat chequered career, reportedly through being difficult to pigeonhole and subsequently market, and it sounds as if he didn’t really play the ‘fame game’. Lonnie’s top priority was playing the music he wanted to play, not pandering to record companies for the sake of bigger profits.

Having said that, he did record several albums over the course of his career, the first of which, The Wham Of That Memphis Man!, introduced his loud, fast and precise technique to a generation of incredulous players.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Richard Barrett
Richard Barrett

As well as a longtime contributor to Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, Richard is Tony Hadley’s longstanding guitarist, and has worked with everyone from Roger Daltrey to Ronan Keating.