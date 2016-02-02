March 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the March 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

• Tommy Emmanuel Lesson: Thematic Development, and the Bridge of “T.E. Ranch”

• Mark Holcomb Lesson: Angular Rhythms and Unusual Chord Voicings, and more on “Mile Zero”

• Joel Hoekstra Lesson: “Mirroring” Fretboard Shapes 12 Frets Higher with Taps

• The Conclusion of Jimmy Brown's Wailing, David Gilmour-Style “Moonlight Sonata” Melody

• Andy Aledort Lesson: How to Solo on the Grateful Dead’s “Eyes of the World”

Audio Lesson Files

• Dale Turner Lesson: The Unorthodox, Percussive-Slapping Style of Singing Guitarist Raul Midón

Gear Review Videos

• Review: Dean Guitars Rusty Cooley 6 String Xenocide

• Review: Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster

• Review: PRS Guitars S2 Singlecut Standard Satin

• Review: Henriksen Bud Guitar Amp

• Review: EarthQuaker Devices Acapulco Gold Pedal