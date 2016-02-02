Trending

March 2016 Guitar World Gear and Lesson Videos

These videos and audio files are bonus content related to the March 2016 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now or at the Guitar World Online Store.

Lesson Videos

Tommy Emmanuel Lesson: Thematic Development, and the Bridge of “T.E. Ranch”

Mark Holcomb Lesson: Angular Rhythms and Unusual Chord Voicings, and more on “Mile Zero”

Joel Hoekstra Lesson: “Mirroring” Fretboard Shapes 12 Frets Higher with Taps

The Conclusion of Jimmy Brown's Wailing, David Gilmour-Style “Moonlight Sonata” Melody

Andy Aledort Lesson: How to Solo on the Grateful Dead’s “Eyes of the World”

Audio Lesson Files

Dale Turner Lesson: The Unorthodox, Percussive-Slapping Style of Singing Guitarist Raul Midón

Gear Review Videos

Review: Dean Guitars Rusty Cooley 6 String Xenocide

Review: Fender Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster

Review: PRS Guitars S2 Singlecut Standard Satin

Review: Henriksen Bud Guitar Amp

Review: EarthQuaker Devices Acapulco Gold Pedal